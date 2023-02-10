From the street to permanent housing, 62 year old San Diego man beats the odds

After being turned away multiple times from city run shelters, counselors at the San Diego Rescue Mission found him a home.

SAN DIEGO — A 62 year old San Diego man, we've been calling Scott, who faced homelessness for the first time in his life has been offered permanent housing. And now the man who's been willing to share his very personal journey of becoming unhoused is ready to share his real name.

Mark Staten never thought he'd be in this position: His savings gone, leaving him unable to afford rent.

“It can happen to anybody,” Mark said. “You would never think this kind of thing would happen to you, it can.”



For two weeks, we followed Mark through his journey with the city of San Diego as he tried to navigate its shelter system.

“I went through the 211 system. I called everyone that they told me to call and did everything they told me to do and there was no success in anything.”

For six straight days, he lined up at the city's Homelessness Response Center at 4:30 in the morning hoping to get into a shelter.

Mayor Todd Gloria said at a recent news conference that “there's always beds available” for those who want one, but Mark’s experience tells him otherwise. “No, that's not true,” he said of the Mayor’s comments. “It's not true.”



CBS 8 reached out to our contacts in this area and they pointed Mark toward the San Diego Rescue Mission. He was a perfect fit for their faith-based program.

“They welcomed me with open arms and it's just wonderful,” he said. “It's wonderful. It's a blessing. A total blessing from God.”

And then his good fortune got even better. Just three days after the counselors there entered his information into the county's database for housing, he was offered permanent supportive housing at a brand new facility.

“You know, he really fits the criteria that the county has put in place to get them rehoused very quickly when it comes to supportive housing,” said Cory Eubanks.

Eubanks understands the system better than anyone. Before he started working as an Admissions Advocate at the San Diego Rescue Mission, he was homeless for 10 years and he experienced the same confusion and dead ends that Mark faced.

“That's been an issue since I was on the street,” he said.



Mark signed the paperwork for his new housing Monday. He’ll be allowed to stay there as long as he wants.

“I appreciate all of you very much,” he said with a smile.