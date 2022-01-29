Fulton Barn in San Marcos taken down after 129 years

John Fulton built his barn atop a hill in San Marcos in 1893

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — When Kim Shanks moved from her small farmhouse in the Midwest to live in San Marcos, she instantly grew attached to the centuries old wooden barn she could see clearly out her living room window and did what she could, to learn it’s history.

"I walk past it all the time," said Shanks, "It's really strange to look at it now."

Last September, CBS 8 brought viewers to one of the final gatherings of those descended from John Fulton.

Generations of the large family, spent countless days playing, working and making memories on the Fulton Ranch.

But as time went on, the families got older and moved away and the estate was old and getting difficult to maintain. It was time for Packy McFarland and his extended family to sell the property.

"We stayed overnight in house, which we hadn't done since we were kids," said McFarland. "We were kind of sad. It was nostalgic. And we came to terms with it. That was our last real goodbye."

The land was sold to a property developer and last week, a backhoe knocked down the barn and the towering pepper tree that had been standing for centuries.

"All the 128 years of Fulton's coming and going. Loading hay into that barn, doing all the things. It had faithfully stood there for all those years. And then, in a matter of hours, it was rubble," said Mcfarland

Packy and his cousin collected some of the old wood from the barn- a keepsake for the countless years they spent on the ranch.

While the Fulton family might be gone from the hill in San Marcos- McFarland tells me the developer is looking to put new houses on the hill.

New generations of families hoping to enjoy that same breeze that John Fulton liked so much in 1893.