Fundraising efforts to revive the Starlight Bowl facing some challenges

SAN DIEGO — Will the curtains rise again for one of San Diego's iconic open-air theaters?

Work is underway to renovate and re-open the beloved Starlight Bowl" in Balboa Park, which went dark in 2012.

The 3600-seat open-air theater launched in 1935 and closed twelve years ago after its previous owner went bankrupt and has since begun to decay.

Stephen Stopper, the founder of the non-profit group Save Starlight, is leading the charge to raise awareness and money to restore the venue to its former glory: with a new focus on providing much-needed performance space for San Diego's underserved communities.

"Inclusivity is what we are all about, " Stopper said. 'We're trying to create something new for people who don't have this."

They've already received $500,000 in federal funds for specific upgrades, plus $100,000 in matching city funds. In contrast, another million dollars have been promised by an anonymous donor, contingent on Starlight receiving a multi-year lease with the city.

Save Starlight has already been renovating the front part of the property, including creating a 'green room' for performers. a concession stand, and even a small TV studio.

To help achieve this sweeping vision, Save Starlight has been holding several fundraisers in the front part of the property, inviting the public in.

"This is what we've been doing all along," Stopper told CBS 8.

Earlier this week, the city - which owns this property - told Stopper that opening the space to the public is not and has not been allowed under the terms of the 'special use permit' they're currently working under.

"The city felt that the front area was not safe for events," Stopper said.

In a statement, the city said, "In its current condition... the Starlight Bowl is not equipped for public access given there are no working toilets, operable fire sprinkler systems or ADA access points, and outdated electrical and plumbing. Public safety is the city's top priority, and additional improvements are necessary before the space can accommodate events of any type".

Stopper said that he fears this halt on future fundraisers will seriously hamper Save Starlight's mission.

"I just want everybody to know that we are still here," he added, "but we're not able to open to the public."

The city said that it remains committed to this mission of bringing new life to the Starlight Bowl.

Even with this current roadblock, Stopper is confident that the show will go on.

"This is just a hiccup, a glitch, I hope!" he said.

Here is the City of San Diego's full statement:

"Save Starlight is not permitted to host public events or activations at the Starlight Bowl under its current agreement with the City. The terms of the agreement -- which have not changed since it was executed in February 2020 -- allow the organization to perform site repairs and improvements to restore the site to its original glory. In its current condition, however, the Starlight Bowl is not equipped for public access, given there are no working toilets, operable fire sprinkler systems or ADA access points, and outdated electrical and plumbing. Public safety is the City's top priority, and additional improvements are necessary before the space can accommodate events of any type.

Thanks to advocacy efforts, Mayor Todd Gloria recently announced the City had secured approximately $500,000 in federal grant money and added another $100,000 in matching City funds to kick-start improvements that will breathe new life into this precious asset and eventually open its doors to San Diegans once again. The City looks forward to working with Save Starlight on these improvements."