Authorities put out a call Tuesday to any other alleged victims of a man accused of grabbing a 17-year-old girl on a North Park street corner and making a failed attempt to drag her into his SUV.



Thomas Louis Salas, 38, approached the teen at 30th Street and El Cajon Boulevard about 7:15 a.m. May 31 with his light-blue 2011 Ford Escape parked nearby, its engine running and one of its doors open, according to San Diego police.



After making casual conversation with the teen, Salas extended his hand, Lt. Charles Lara said. When she reached out to shake it, the suspect allegedly took hold of her arm and pulled her toward his vehicle.



The victim resisted and managed to break free, then ran to safety, Lara said. She was uninjured.



Based on the description of the would-be abductor's distinctive appearance, detectives were able to quickly identity Salas as the suspected perpetrator. He was arrested later in the day.



The Clairemont Mesa resident was booked into county jail on suspicion of felony charges of attempted kidnapping and false imprisonment, and a misdemeanor count of harassing a minor. He is being held on $750,000 bail pending trial.



The nature of the evidence in the case has led investigators to believe there is a high likelihood that there are other victims who have yet to come forward, according to Lara, who declined to elaborate.



Salas is a heavyset, 5-foot-9-inch, roughly 220-pound Latino with "squinty" eyes, the lieutenant said. On his right arm, the suspect has a large tattoo of a cartoon face inside a sunburst or flame design. At the time of the attempted kidnapping, he had a goatee and facial stubble.



Anyone with information about any similar crime is asked to call 619- 516-3066.