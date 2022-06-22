Gadgets galore at the San Diego County Fair

CBS 8's Shawn Styles checks out the latest kitchen gadgets available at the San Diego County Fair

DEL MAR, Calif. — The San Diego County Fair is a lot of things to a lot of people.

For me, it's the exhibits, the food, and the gadgets, especially those for the kitchen. I found 2 that are cool and are time savers.

The first is the "Gourmet Grater." It is a decorative ceramic dish that lets you grate Garlic, Parmesan cheese, and Chocolate to name just a few. The Gourmet Grater also gives you a garlic peeler so you can peel the whole clove without breaking it and a brush to clean the grater. I have one and what I like to do is leave the grated garlic in the dish, add Olive oil and Balsamic Vinegar and now you have a dipping sauce.

Another item they have is an herb chopper and grinder. It works especially well for grinding Italian and French herbs.

The second great gadget is the OMG Peeler, "World' Best Peeler" - their words not mine - but it's pretty darn good.

The peeler is multiple tools in one and it's extremely sharp so be careful. It will peel the skin right off Acorn squash and Pineapple like you're peeling a Carrot. It takes Carrots and Zucchini and turns them into Veggie spaghetti in no time. The side cutter gives you Shoestring French Fries in a pass and the other side takes out the eyes of Potatoes and Pineapple. You also get a juicer and a paring knife in the kit.

So, for my money, both items are worth the purchase and will help you in the kitchen. On a side note, this year the Salsa maker and Mandolin booths were not at the Fair.