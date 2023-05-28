Padres Gallagher Square to get $20 Million makeover

A 20th-anniversary renovation is coming to Padres Gallaher Square.

SAN DIEGO — In honor of the 20th anniversary, the Padres plan to invest nearly $20 million in Gallagher Square, formerly known as “Park at the Park," after the 2023 season.

The kid's park will have a makeover to bring several new amenities for fans and the community.

It will include sustainable upgrades making the park a state-of-the-art destination. There will be native trees and vegetation that use less water.

Based on feedback from fans and the community, there will be many improvements that include:

Youth will see an improved, expansive playground and play area with turf and new equipment for different age groups and abilities.

Dog lovers will have a fenced, off-leash dog park.

An improved play ball field for all ages.

Temporary Pickleball courts will be added.

Public art displays will feature local artists.

Delay towers and directional towers will be used as a measure to mitigate noise during events.

A new Tony Gwynn Terrace fan viewing deck can be used as a community.

Upgraded gates at 9th and J Street will be equipped with the latest technology for improved security and accessibility during events.

The iconic Tony Gwynn statue will be elevated atop a hill and surrounded by a picnic space with a viewing deck, tables, and a concession stand.

The upgrades will allow portions of the park to remain open for the public to use more frequently.

"This $20M investment is on top of the Padres investing hundreds of millions of dollars over 20 years to build a vibrant East Village through economic development and the creation of thousands of jobs," Petco Park officials said.