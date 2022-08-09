Game on | The dueling sports betting measures Californians will soon vote on

In November, voters will have two different ballot measures to choose from that would make sports betting legal in the Golden State.

SAN DIEGO — With the new NFL season kicking off, this could be the last year without legalized sports betting here in California.

It's hard to miss the barrage of TV ads for and against both Propositions 26 and 27.

Both of these proposals would make sports betting legal, but in very different ways, as the battle between these dueling propositions is reaching fever pitch.

Proposition 26, known as the 'In-person Tribal Sports Wagering Act,' would legalize sports betting, in-person at California's 66 tribal casinos, as well as four licensed race tracks, including Del Mar.

"It will generate tens of millions of dollars for the state of California, it will help improve tribal self-sufficiency," said Kathy Fairbanks, with the 'Yes on Proposition 26' campaign. "Prop 26 is the more responsible approach."

Seventy percent of those funds generated would go to the state's general fund, with the remainder split evenly between programs for gambling addiction and gambling enforcement.

"We're providing funding for the state for education, for health care, for homeless services if we wish, for transportation...whatever the state priorities are," Fairbanks told CBS 8.

Prop 27. which calls itself the 'California Solutions to Homelessness and Mental Health Support Act,' would legalize online sports betting in California: something 25 other states have already done.

"All the state's taxpayers would beneffit," said Nathan Click, with the 'Yes on Proposition 27' campaign. "Only prop 27 would raise hundreds of millions of dollars each year to homelessness intervention, to mental health care."

Critics, however, say that the vast majority of money generated by Prop 27 would not end up in-state, or to help the homeless crisis here.

"Proposition 27 is written by out of state corporations who drafted a measure that would benefit them and doesn't benefit Californians," Fairbanks said.

"The independent experts in the state looked at it," Click responded. "They said only 27 would raise a significant amount for all of these issues,"

Another concern raised: the possibility of on-line sports betting through Prop 27 leading to underage gambling.

"No technology exists right now to ensure that kids can be prevented from gambling 100 percent of the time," Fairbanks said.

Click disagreed. "Under 27, platforms have the strongest age verification system available," he told CBS 8.