Game Face Academy students learn videography skills through paid internship

SAN DIEGO — Students with the Game Face Academy were at University City High School's Q-bowl Championship Saturday, getting hands-on experience with cameras while learning more about videography and sports production.

"My whole life, I wasn't allowed to touch a $1,000 camera or a $3,000 camera. I wasn't taught how to use these things," said Jaden Mills, a 23-year-old from Southeast San Diego.

Thanks to the Game Face Academy, Mills has gotten hands-on experience with expensive cameras for the last seven years.

He and a few other students were shooting video from up high in the press box to down low on the football field for the American Youth Football Championship.

"They teach the youth in areas that aren't given these opportunities. You'll learn from the ground up what the lenses do, how to use the cameras, how to position yourself at events, and how to interact with someone near you," said Mills.

"All you got to have is a desire to learn. We would love to have anyone interested in learning this career, editing software, and taking pictures. We want to inspire the next generation, and we use these events to show them how it's done," said Kenny Kay, a program director.

They're not just learning new skills; they are also getting paid thanks to a $50,000 community grant from San Diego District Attorney Summer Stephan.

"I'm so grateful for what she did. Our city is better, and our youth is better! Thank you, Summer Stephan, thank you so much," said Key.

"I just started my own business on Tuesday, which was life-changing for me," said Mills.

