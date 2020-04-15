LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. — Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti said today he doesn't foresee large gatherings, such as sporting events and concerts, happening in the city until 2021, as the region continues to reel from the COVID-19 pandemic.



"It's difficult to imagine us getting together in the thousands any time soon, so I think we should all be prepared for that this year," Garcetti told CNN's Wolf Blitzer.



"I think we all have never wanted science to work so quickly, but until there's either a vaccine, some sort of pharmaceutical intervention or herd immunity, the science is the science. Public health officials have been very clear: We've got many miles to walk before we're going to be back in those environments," he added.



"But I can hope we can perhaps watch sporting events without audiences on TV ... listen to concerts as we've been doing."



Garcetti said the matter was discussed Monday at a meeting of high- ranking city department staff, but no specific timeline on the resumption of large events was agreed upon.

