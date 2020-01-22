TIJUANA, Baja California — Mexican authorities on Tuesday confirmed three male bodies and two female bodies have been discovered on the Tijuana property where a Garden Grove couple was found buried last week.

The bodies of the Garden Grove couple, who was reported missing nearly two weeks ago, are among the bodies found, but investigators - citing weather conditions - have only been able to search 40% of the property.

According to the State Attorney General of Baja California Norte Guillermo Ruiz Hernández, investigators are working to identify the three other bodies - two males and one female. Last week, Ruiz Hernández was able to confirm that two of the bodies buried on the property were those of the missing Garden Grove couple.

Results of an autopsy to determine the cause of death are expected to be completed and released to the public this week. Authorities will also continue working to determine how long three of the bodies had been buried.

Authorities on Tuesday said the main suspect Santiago N., remains behind bars accused of murder and kidnapping, but they are searching for two more potential suspects.