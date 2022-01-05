x
Garth Brooks coming to San Diego on March 5 at Petco Park

Tickets go on sale on January 14th for Brook's first San Diego show in almost 7 years. Here's how to purchase.
Credit: Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP
FILE - In this March 4, 2020, file photo, country star Garth Brooks performs on stage during the 2020 Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert at the DAR Constitution Hall in Washington. Brooks is canceling his tour dates in five cities, citing a rising number of COVID-19 cases. He will cancel his planned next shows in Ohio, North Carolina, Maryland, Massachusetts and Tennessee. (Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)

SAN DIEGO — Garth Brooks is returning to San Diego after seven years. This will be the only Stadium Tour date on the West Coast. The concert will be Saturday, March 5, at 7 p.m. at Petco Park

This is currently the only stop announced on the West Coast as part of the national stadium tour. Brooks had most recently performed in San Diego in November 2015 at the Valley View Casino Center.

The show was recently added to Garth Brooks Stadium Tour which includes already sold-out shows in Florida, Louisiana, Arkansas, and multiple shows in Dublin, Ireland.

San Diego tickets go on sale on January 14 for $94.95, all-inclusive. There are three ways to purchase: 

  1. Go to www.ticketmaster.com/garthbrooks
  2. Go to the Garth Brooks Line at Ticketmaster at 1-877-654-2784
  3. Go to the Ticketmaster app on your mobile device

Purchaser assumes COVID risk and all COVID rules apply. For details, visit garthbrooks.com

ANNOUNCING: #GARTHinSANDIEGO Tickets go ON SALE January 14 at 10am PST Ticketmaster.com/GarthBrooks - Team Garth

Posted by Garth Brooks on Wednesday, January 5, 2022

