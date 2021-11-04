Gas could soon hit $4 a gallon in San Diego

SAN DIEGO — The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose one-tenth of a cent Sunday to $3.978, one day after increasing four-tenths of a cent.



The average price has risen 58 of the past 62 days, increasing 49.9 cents, including four-tenths of a cent on Saturday, to its highest amount since Nov. 15, 2019, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.



The only times since Feb. 9 the average price did not increase were March 21, when it dropped one-tenth of a cent, and March 29, April 5 and Friday when it was unchanged.



The average price is 1.3 cents higher than one week ago, 14.6 cents more than one month ago and $1.045 greater than one year ago. It has risen 75.1 cents since the start of the year.