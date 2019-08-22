SAN DIEGO — A contractor struck a 4-inch steel pipeline on Thursday morning at a construction site near the entrance of the San Diego Zoo, causing a natural gas leak that prompted evacuations and a temporary closure of the zoo, authorities said.

The leak was reported around 8 a.m. at 2920 Zoo Drive, off Park Boulevard near the zoo's main entrance, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

A third-party contractor struck a 4-inch steel pipeline at a construction site, causing the leak, San Diego Gas & Electric spokeswoman Sara Prince said.

Authorities evacuated the immediate area, but the zoo wasn't set to open until 9 a.m.

The animals were not evacuated, but employees were evacuated from the Wegeforth Bowl, Dickinson Center, gift shops, Reptile House, Tiger River and Treetops and the Benchley Building.

As of 9:50 a.m., the zoo was closed until further notice, according to San Diego Fire-Rescue.

The zoo is undergoing a redesign of the Children's Zoo area of the park, located near the front entrance.

SDG&E crews arrived at the scene around 8:30 a.m. and were working to cap the leak, Prince said.