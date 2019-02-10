SAN DIEGO — Excavation workers accidentally ruptured an underground pipeline in an oceanfront Mission Beach neighborhood Wednesday, causing a natural gas leak that prompted evacuations and traffic-lane closures while utility personnel worked to halt the fumes.

The construction accident at Strandway and York Court was reported shortly after 11:30 a.m., according to the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.

San Diego Gas & Electric crews were still working to shut off the broken pipeline in the mid-afternoon, fire department spokeswoman Monica Munoz said.

SDG&E reported that 1,000 customers would be without natural gas through the night while 374 were without power as of Wednesday evening. They estimate it will take until 10 p.m. to control the gas leak.

Pending repairs, firefighters evacuated an area bordered by Ocean Front Walk, Verona Court, Whiting Court and Mission Boulevard, and police shut down the latter street between Pacific Beach Drive and Santa Rita Place. No estimate on when residents can return to their homes.

Southbound Mission Blvd from Pacific Beach Drive remains closed to traffic. Click here for the latest traffic information.

There were no reports of anyone suffering any ill effects from the gas wafting through the busy beach community west of Mission Bay.

SDFD tweeted an update around 3 p.m. saying that repairs could take several hours.