SAN DIEGO — A contractor digging in a backyard Wednesday morning ruptured a gas line, prompting the evacuation of several homes in City Heights, authorities said.



Dispatchers received a call around 8:50 a.m. from a person who reported the gas leak at a home on 41st Street, just south of Landis Street, San Diego Fire-Rescue spokesman Alec Phillipp said.



A third-party contractor struck the 1/2-inch diameter gas line in the backyard of the home, San Diego Gas & Electric spokesman Robert Iezza said.



The home and adjacent residences were evacuated and others were told to shelter in place, Phillipp said.



SDG&E crews capped the leak around 10:15 a.m. and were working on repairs, Iezza said.



No injuries were reported.