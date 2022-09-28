Gas leak leads to Tierrasanta home evacuations, street closures

San Diego Fire crews are working to fix a 2" gas line break off of Tierrasanta Blvd. Wednesday morning.

SAN DIEGO — San Diego Fire Department crews along with SDG&E crews are working to fix a gas line break in the Tierrasanta neighborhood in San Diego near Tierrasanta Blvd. Wednesday morning around 9 a.m.

According to SDFD, the break is 2" in size and no injuries have been reported.

A total of 24 homes have been temporarily evacuated while the line is repaired.

Tierrasanta Blvd. has been closed in both directions between Esplendente Blvd and La Cuenta Drive near the Tierrasanta Town Center shopping area.