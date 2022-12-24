Major gas pipeline that serves San Diego shut down due to leak, expected repair Dec 31

Kinder Morgan, which operates the pipeline said they remain on track for repairs to be complete by Saturday, December 31.

SAN DIEGO — A major gas pipeline that serves San Diego County was shut down on December 20 after officials discovered it was leaking.

"At approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday [December 20], SFPP discovered a gasoline release at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, California, from its pipeline segment that serves San Diego customers," said Katherine Hill, a Senior Communications Specialist with Kinder Morgan.

According to the company's website, Kinder Morgan is the largest independent transporter of petroleum products in North America, transporting approximately 2.4 million barrels daily.

Kinder Morgan operates approximately 3,000 miles of refined products pipeline that serves Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Washington, and Texas.

Officials said the San Diego pipeline was isolated and shut down while crews worked around the clock to make repairs.

Kinder Morgan said they were implementing alternate logistical measures to deliver fuel to suppliers in the San Diego market.

Through a statement sent on December 26, Kinder Morgan said that they "continue to make progress to repair and restore the pipeline and we remain on track for repairs to be complete by Saturday, December 31."

Kinder Morgan also addressed concerns from the public, "Air monitoring is ongoing at the site and there are no environmental or safety concerns for the public at this time. We remain in close contact with our customers who are implementing alternate logistics measures to deliver fuel supplies to the San Diego market."

San Diego police urged their officers to keep their patrol vehicles' fuel levels "topped off" as a gas shortage could be possible, according to an SDPD Watch Commander on duty.

California Highway Patrol also told CBS 8 that their department started to receive similar advice that SDPD told their officers regarding keeping fuel levels in government vehicles at adequate levels.

Kinder Morgan estimated the pipeline serving San Diego County would be down for several days, with an estimated repair completion date of Saturday, December 31.