Gas prices slightly fall, will the trend last?

San Diego's average price per gallon was $6.32 Tuesday. That's five cents down from the record-high last week.

SAN DIEGO — Nationwide gas prices are starting to fall. San Diego's average price per gallon was $6.32 Tuesday. That's five cents down from the record-high June 15, according to AAA.

Alan Gin, an economics professor at the University of San Diego, said the short-term relief is partly from oil prices going down. He said the relief isn't expected to stick around long.

Supply and demand are a driving factor. People are prioritizing their travel and mapping out trips to save on gas which is easing demand. There is concern for the long-term.

"There's a little bit of worry about what's going to happen at the end of summer as the rest of the world economy starts to open up particularly for example China as they relax COVID restrictions," Gin said.

He said a complete boycott of Russian oil could also cause prices to surge in the future.

"If oil does hit $150 a barrel as some people are predicting that could be trouble," he said. "The price of gas could go up over $8 a gallon."

Which isn't good news for anyone especially a local food truck that relies on fuel to do business.

" All the hard work goes to the gas pretty much," said Sergio Escobar, the chef at Kikos Seafood Truck.

The expense is now eating into their profits.

"We usually fill up the tank every two days and it's about $200 every two days," he said. "It's quite expensive each week."

He said they plan to keep trucking along for now.

"We will see what happens from here," Escobar said.

The Fourth of July weekend is usually a popular time for travel which can cause prices to go up.