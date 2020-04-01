SAN DIEGO —

As the news of the deadly drone strike broke, the cost of a barrel of oil shot up by $2.70. That’s a 4% hike. Some worry the events overseas could impact San Diegans.

Temecula resident Carmi Manalili fears gas prices are poised to spike quickly in the wake of the deadly U.S. attack on a top Iranian general.

“Everybody is going to be hurting,” said Manalili.

She’s even considering trading in her Jeep if fuel costs keep rising.

“I’d actually have to find a new car, [like] something more affordable for gas,” said Manalili.

San Diegan Hung Vo already has a hybrid, but thinks rising gas prices would still impact seeing his family.

“It's going to definitely affect how much I can visit my mom in Orange County,” said Vo.

“California gas prices are more likely to be affected by any sort of tensions in the Middle East than maybe prices in Texas or elsewhere because we are more reliant on foreign oil,” said AAA spokesperson Marie Montgomery.

However, it’s too early to tell if these tensions between Iran and the U.S. will majorly impact gas prices in San Diego.

“If you see tensions escalate in the next week, chances are good that we would see gas prices go up in the next week,” said Montgomery.

