Gaslamp Pedestrian Promenade gets approval from city committee and San Diegans

The pedestrian plaza would potentially ban cars and parking on 5th Avenue between Broadway and K Street every day of the week.

SAN DIEGO — People are walking, biking, and riding scooters freely down Fifth Avenue in Downtown San Diego, and this may continue since a city council committee gave unanimous approval to create the Gaslamp Pedestrian Promenade plaza last week, the first-ever vote made by city officials.

"I think it's fantastic! It is probably the best idea they’ve ever had down here. It is safer for tourists, and they don’t have to walk on sidewalks," said Micaela Wood, manager of a hotel on Fifth Avenue.

"I think it’s a great idea. It allows more space and attracts more people when they are walking by. It draws more people in," said Jose Lopez, chef at Pizza on 5th.

Since July 2020, different parts of Fifth Avenue have been closed various hours for five days a week.

Tourists are not complaining, either.

"We walked 7,000 steps to get here. This is the best beer I've ever tasted," said Helen Gardner visiting from the United Kingdom. "It's lovely. You can sit down and relax. There are no cars, and it's nice to people-watch. It's lovely."

"It would be a nice idea if you could just walk and not get worried about getting hit by a car. We want to take pictures," said a group of girls visiting from across the globe.

There are some concerns, however, that the street closure could impact bus routes. It will force some routes to move a block over to avoid Fifth Avenue if approved.

The Gaslamp Quarter Association will also have a 20-foot wide emergency access lane up and down Fifth for emergency vehicles.

The final decision is approaching, as many San Diegans and visitors are excited for what’s to come.

"I think it's the greatest idea they’ve ever had," said Wood.