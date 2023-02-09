Gaslamp Quarter fights lead businesses to ramp up security

Multiple fights broke out overnight in the Gaslamp District, one ended in gunshots with two people hospitalized.

SAN DIEGO — Multiple fights broke out overnight in San Diego's Gaslamp District at the start of Labor Day weekend. One ended in gunfire with two people hospitalized.

San Diego police blocked off the areas of 5th Avenue and F St. and 6th Avenue and E St. around 1:30 early Saturday morning for roughly two hours. The heightened action has local businesses on edge about what could happen. Cafe Sevilla on Fifth Avenue have security officers on standby if a situation escalates over Labor Day weekend, one employee said.

“We have a great security team. We are an establishment that serves alcohol so we follow all the rules and regulations,” said Andrew Javiti, the host for Cafe Sevilla.

Other restaurants like Mr. Tempo have staff monitoring how much people drink to make sure they aren’t overserved.

“Our staff is trained to see as soon someone you see stumbles or make any movement with alcohol. You know it’s time to go,” said Daniel Morquecho, the manager at Mr. Tempo.

It's not the first time in recent months that Gaslamp business owners have spoken out about violence near their restaurants. Last month, CBS 8 reported that unlicensed street food vendors were setting up outside unlawfully, and some were violent. The City of San Diego voted to ban street vendors in the Gaslamp Quarter, East Village and parts of Little Italy. But still, some vendors set up outside of Petco Park as well.

Families were also out on Saturday night say their overall experience so far has been safe.