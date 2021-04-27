Gaslamp shooting suspect in court for different charge

The suspected gunman had a warrant out for his arrest for allegedly operating as a security guard without a license.

SAN DIEGO — The man accused of shooting five people, killing one of them in the Gaslamp on Thursday night is making a court appearance on Tuesday. However, the arraignment is for a different case Travis Serreshteh is facing. This is for an active warrant he had on him before the shooting.

The warrant was for allegedly operating as a security guard without a license. News 8 will share more information on that case as the court paperwork becomes available.

Serreshteh’s criminal history shows that he was on probation in San Diego County for a 2019 misdemeanor conviction of carrying a concealed weapon. In addition, he has several misdemeanor traffic citations out of Ohio.

Investigators still are not sure why the 32-year-old man opened fire on multiple groups last Thursday night in the Gaslamp.

Twenty-eight-year-old Justice Boldin who was working as a valet attendant at the Pendry Hotel was killed during the shooting.

News 8 spoke with friends and family of Boldin who told us about how big of an impact his loss will have on them. One friend said, “He told me he was the happiest and most optimistic he had ever been in his life. It felt like he was where he wanted to be and had a true passion to learn about becoming a pilot and was really excited about that. It really felt like he was taking the next step in his life.”

Serreshteh is due to be arraigned on both murder and attempted murder charges sometime next week.