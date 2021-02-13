Man shot, killed outside Ralphs Supermarket in downtown San Diego

One man was shot by a security guard and taken to the hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

SAN DIEGO — On Friday evening at 9:27 p.m. a call came into the SDPD reporting a shooting in downtown San Diego and a male had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located a male victim with a gunshot wound near the Ralphs Supermarket at 101 G St. According to the SDPD Watch Commander, the victim was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

According to officers on scene, it is believed that the shooter was a security guard at the Ralphs store. An ambulance was called for the guard who had sustained minor injuries.

As of 11 p.m. on Friday evening, the police had blocked off traffic in the area while they investigate and talk to witnesses. It is advised to avoid the area for the evening.

This is a developing story. Please check back to this page for updates.