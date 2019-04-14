CARLSBAD, Calif. —

Loved ones gathered at a Carlsbad church on Saturday for a service to honor Bryce Houghton who was killed last month. A suspected driver plowed into the 13-year-old's family’s broken-down minivan on the side of the 405 freeway.

Bryce’s mother suffered serious injuries and his father was also injured in the accident. Two of his siblings who were also in the van were not injured.

The celebration of life in memory of Bryce was standing room only as several hundred people packed the church to offer support to the family. Loved ones remembered Bryce as a fun-loving kid who loved to play music and Pokémon, and would tell his dad corny jokes.

The Houghton family is very involved with their church community and all three of their kids would spend Tuesday’s feeding the homeless at the Bread of Life Rescue Mission.

While addressing the crowd Sunday, Bryce’s father Michael said he forgave the driver that hit them and took away their son.

“We forgive the man that ran into us,” said Michael. "I don’t have power over other people’s lives, but I release him from mine.”

Bryce would have turned 14 later this month.