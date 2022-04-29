'Say Gay Prom' kicks off Saturday night in Oceanside

"We want to create a space for them that is just for them and no pressure from peer circles," said Acevedo.

OCEANSIDE, Calif. — Allan Acevedo remembers when he went to prom back in 2004.

"I remember getting to go to prom with a boy when I was in high school feeling a lot of stress and the way they cleared the dance floor because they didn’t want to be around us. I think that now there is no stigma and people can be themselves authentically," said Acevedo with the North County LGBTQ Resource Center.

And now, San Diego County students in grades 8-12 will be able to express themselves authentically at the Say Gay Prom Saturday, April 30.

On Friday, the North County LGBTQ Resource Center is preparing for the big night. After two years without a dance, they are ecstatic to keep the tradition alive that has gone on the for nine years.

"Despite living in a time where LGBT kids are feeling supported, we are still struggling with disparities in schools. Trans kids have the likelihood to drop out of school before finishing because of bullying. Suicide is high. Events like this will normalize the diversity and kids will enjoy being around other kids that are just like them and support parents as well," said Max Disposti, Executive Director and Founder of the North County LGBTQ Center.

Everyone that attends will be getting goodie bags which include a rainbow flag, glow stick and some stickers.

The non-profit, “The Princess Project” will be providing 75 to 100 dresses for students to wear at prom and even keep to take home.

"The Princess Project will be arriving with all the dresses and accessories and make-up completely free," said Bianca Rodriguez, North County LGBTQ Resource Center's Youth Project Director.

It will be a safe space and fun night where everyone is included.

"Every kid is welcome . You'd be impressed how any non-rainbow kids come and come from a different background or culture," said Disposti.

"A welcoming environment full of love and support," said Rodriguez.

Acevedo says it's a long time coming.



The Say Gay Prom kicks off Saturday, April 30 from 6 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. at the El Corazon Senior Center. If you are in grades 8-12, you can still register and attend.