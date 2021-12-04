Live: Derek Chauvin trial judge, attorneys discuss legal issues as week 3 begins

Possible "spark of life" witnesses could take the stand to speak about who George Floyd was as a person.

Monday, April 12

Medical doctor to testify Monday, 'spark of life' testimony still possible

Prosecution may rest its case soon

Trial expert: Friday may have been the 'most important day of the trial'

Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker testified Friday Law enforcement subdual, restraint and neck compression 'tipped him over the edge given his underlying heart disease and his toxicological status.'





As the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin enters its third week, legal experts speculate that the prosecution may rest its case early this week.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Bystander video and body camera footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for 9 minutes and 29 seconds.

The jury is expected to hear from a medical doctor Monday, and then possibly "spark of life" witnesses who would speak to who Floyd was as a person. After the prosecution rests its case, which experts say could happen Monday or Tuesday, defense attorney Eric Nelson will begin calling his own list of witnesses.

On Friday, a witness considered to be critical to both the prosecution and the defense took the stand. Chief Hennepin County Medical Examiner Dr. Andrew Baker performed the autopsy on Floyd.

Dr. Baker ruled Floyd's cause of death to be "cardiopulmonary arrest complicating law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression."

When prosecutor Jerry Blackwell asked him to explain the cause of death, Baker said Floyd had an enlarged heart that already needed more oxygen and was limited by partially blocked arteries.

"In my opinion the law enforcement subdual, restraint and the neck compression was just more than Mr. Floyd could take by virtue of those heart conditions," Dr. Baker said. In another statement, he said the restraint "tipped him over the edge."

When Baker was cross-examined by Nelson, he testified that he believed Floyd's heart disease, hypertension and drugs in his system "played a role" in his death.

As the trial continues to unfold, the greater Twin Cities community is reacting to the death of another Black man shot by police in Brooklyn Center Sunday night: 20-year-old Daunte Wright.

8:55 a.m.

Judge Peter Cahill heard motions from the attorneys before the jury entered Monday morning.

Defense attorney Eric Nelson asked the judge to exclude testimony from another use-of-force expert, Seth Stoughton, because he said it is "essentially the same analysis" that several other witnesses have already gone through.

Nelson made a motion to exclude testimony from the state's second national use-of-force expert, Seth Stoughton.



Nelson says it is cumulative and repetitive from prior witnesses and that the state is planning on going through the body camera video piece by piece. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 12, 2021

Nelson also asked the judge to eliminate further testimony about what exactly George Floyd is saying in one body camera video clip. Nelson brought in the clip last week, suggesting that Floyd said "I ate too many drugs." The prosecution then asked a witness to view the video a second time, and at that point he said he believed Floyd was saying "I ain't do no drugs."

Prosecutor Steve Schleicher argued that Stoughton is different from the others, in that he will take an academic approach.

Friday, April 9

Prior to testimony from Dr. Baker, the court heard from forensic pathologist Dr. Lindsey Thomas, who helped to train Dr. Baker for his current position.

On the witness stand, prosecutor Blackwell questioned her about the results of Floyd's autopsy.

"The point is that it's due to law enforcement subdual, restraint, and neck compression," she said. "What it means to me is that the activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. Floyd's death."

Thomas said she ruled out drug overdose and heart issues as causes of death in her analysis.

She told the jury there's no evidence George Floyd would have died that night "except for the interactions with law enforcement."

During Dr. Baker's cross-examination by the defense, he also clarified a statement he made to federal authorities in which he said, "Had Mr. Floyd been home alone in his locked residence with no evidence of trauma, and the only autopsy finding was that fentanyl level, then yes, I would certify his death as due to fentanyl toxicity."

Court adjourned early on Friday afternoon, with Judge Peter Cahill telling the court that they would not have time to hear complete testimony from the next witness, a medical doctor.

The prosecution may also call members of George Floyd's family to the stand as "spark of life" witnesses. Minnesota is one of only a few states with this doctrine. The testimony reflects who the victim was in life, and would be given by people who did not witness firsthand the events that transpired in front of Cup Foods when Floyd was arrested.