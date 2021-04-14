Derek Chauvin trial: Defense calls witnesses, questioning could end Thursday

Judge Peter Cahill has told jurors if arguments are completed Thursday, the court will recess Friday before closing arguments begin Monday morning.

MINNEAPOLIS — Editor's note: Some of the images depicted in the video and testimony are graphic. If you or someone you know have been affected by the content of recent broadcasts and are looking for mental health resources, contact the National Alliance on Mental Illness. NAMI provides guidance to those who are trying to navigate the mental health system. Please know you are not alone.

Have a question you'd like to hear our trial experts answer? Send it to lraguse@kare11.com or text it to 763-797-7215.

Prosecution rested its case, defense began calling witnesses



Use-of-force expert: Chauvin acted with 'objective reasonableness' in his restraint of Floyd



Jury heard testimony, saw video of George Floyd's 2019 arrest

Shawanda Hill, with Floyd when he was arrested on May 25, 2020, testified

Defense showed new body camera footage from officer who said he was 'concerned' about crowd of bystanders

Judge Peter Cahill expects closing arguments Monday, April 19

Wednesday, April 14

The defense called their first witnesses on Tuesday, and may rest their case in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin as early as Thursday. The jury would then be sequestered as they begin their deliberation on Monday, April 19.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd. Bystander video and police body camera footage showed Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck for nine minutes and 29 seconds.

The prosecution rested its case Tuesday morning, and the defense began calling witnesses to the stand.

The first witness of the morning was retired Minneapolis police officer Scott Creighton, who arrested George Floyd in 2019. Judge Peter Cahill told the jury that Creighton's testimony is being used for the sole purpose of showing what potential effect opioids could have on Floyd, and is not to be taken as evidence about his character.

His testimony was followed by retired paramedic Michelle Moseng. She also responded to the scene when Floyd was arrested in 2019, and expressed concern about Floyd's blood pressure afterward.

Shawanda Hill, a woman who was with George Floyd on the day he died was the next witness the defense called to the stand. She said Floyd was "happy, normal, talking, alert" when they were inside Cup Foods. She said Floyd then offered her a ride to her house.

Hill said Floyd fell asleep in the car, and he would wake up and make "a little gesture" and then nod back off. She said Floyd had told her in the store that he was tired.

Hill confirmed that Floyd was roused by the police when they approached the car to arrest him.

Hill agrees that in the car, George Floyd suddenly fell asleep.



And was asleep when the store workers came to the car (to address the counterfeit bill)



Hill told the store workers she would wake up Floyd and send him back inside. — Lou Raguse (@LouRaguse) April 13, 2021

Defense attorney Eric Nelson called Minneapolis Park Police officer Peter Chang as the fourth witness of the day Tuesday.

Chang was one of the other officers who responded to the scene of Floyd's arrest on May 25, 2020. He told the defense that he was concerned about the crowd of bystanders getting "louder and aggressive" and said they were "very aggressive" toward officers.

"I was concerned for the officers' safety at that point," he said.

For the defense's final witness on Tuesday, use-of-force expert Barry Brodd was called to the stand. Brodd also testified in the trial of the Chicago police officer who shot and killed 17-year-old Laquan McDonald.

Brodd testified for the entire afternoon, telling the jury, "I felt that Derek Chauvin was justified and was acting with objective reasonableness, following Minneapolis Police Department policy and current standards of law enforcement in his interactions with Mr. Floyd." He also said he believes Chauvin felt threatened by the crowd of bystanders, and he does not consider a prone restraint to be a use of force.

Upon cross-examination, Brodd acknowledged to the prosecution that if the prone restraint caused Floyd pain, it would indeed be a use of force.

Judge Cahill told jurors that if all testimony is complete by the end of the day Thursday, the court will take Friday off and closing arguments will begin on Monday. Jurors have been told to pack a bag in anticipation of sequestration and deliberations.