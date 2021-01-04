Derek Chauvin trial: Videos from Cup Foods, police body cameras shown in court

Some jurors said they had never seen videos from the day George Floyd died in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Thursday, April 1

Wednesday the jury saw surveillance video from inside Cup Foods of George Floyd walking around on May 25, 2020

61-year-old man who witnessed the entire scene told Floyd "You can't win" broke down in tears watching police body camera footage

Former Cup Foods employee said he suspected George Floyd's $20 was counterfeit, offered to pay it out of his pocket



A multitude of new video was introduced to the jury Wednesday in the trial of Derek Chauvin, a former Minneapolis police officer accused in the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin is charged with second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and third-degree murder.

Prosecutors showed the jury surveillance video of George Floyd walking around Cup Foods at the corner of 38th and Chicago Avenue in Minneapolis in the last moments before his death. Christopher Martin, a 19-year-old former employee, testified on Wednesday and told the jury he believed Floyd was unknowingly using a counterfeit $20 bill. He said he offered to pay for it out of his own pocket.

The report of that counterfeit bill is what originally summoned police to the store on May 25, 2020.

Martin said that Floyd appeared to be high when he was in the store that night. Floyd's drug use is expected to be a key part of Chauvin's defense. Attorney Mike Bryant, who offered commentary on the trial for KARE 11, said he believes the prosecution is taking the approach of acknowledging the drug use early on rather than letting the defense introduce it later.

At the end of the day the jury saw a lengthy succession of graphic body camera videos from former officers Thomas Lane, J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, who assisted Derek Chauvin in Floyd's arrest. This allowed the jurors to view the scene from three different angles.

Some of the jurors have not seen the footage, which shows Floyd crying out "I can't breathe" repeatedly until he stops speaking for several minutes and paramedics arrive.

The prosecution also played never-before-seen footage from Derek Chauvin's body camera. It was brief, however, because his camera fell off shortly after he arrived. It had been previously reported that Chauvin's camera fell off during the arrest.

The jury also heard testimony from 61-year-old Charles McMillian, a bystander who lived in the neighborhood and witnessed the entire interaction between police and George Floyd. He can be heard on video telling Floyd, "You can't win." He told the prosecution he felt "helpless" watching the body camera footage.

McMillian broke down in tears recounting that day, prompting Judge Peter Cahill to call a short break in court.

Court is scheduled to resume Thursday morning at the Hennepin County Courthouse at 9 a.m. with a pretrial hearing before the jury returns at 9:30 a.m.