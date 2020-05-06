George Floyd's life celebrated at memorial, sparking raw and painful emotions for San Diego activist

"I'm just feeling a little bit raw right now," said Brian Bonner, with the San Diego chapter of the NAACP.

SAN DIEGO — Family, close friends, and invited guests came together to celebrate the life of George Floyd during the first of four memorials planned in his honor.

There were moments of laughter, along with an outpouring of tears, not only from those who attended the memorial, but from those watching the service on television as well.

"Please forgive me for being a little bit emotional right now," said Brian Bonner, First Vice-President of the San Diego Chapter of the NAACP, as he wiped away tears while watching the memorial service.

Bonner, who was born in the 1950's, said watching the video of Floyd taking his last breath brought back raw and painful memories of segregation and discrimination, including being shot by a kid with a pellet gun, just for being black.

He is hopeful Floyd's death will finally spark permanent change.

"All too often, when the instant is gone, things go back to being the way they were before," he said.

Bonner, who worked as a probation officer in San Diego County for 11 years, recalls the fear he had when he was pulled over for fitting the description of an armed robbery suspect.

"When the police saw my ID, one of them said to the other one, 'he's one of us'."

But for the majority who don't have that shield, Bonner said Reverend Al Sharpton explained it best during today's eulogy.

"George Floyd's story has been the story of black folks, because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted is because you kept your knee on our necks," Sharpton said.

"It's time for us to stand up in George's name and say 'Get your knee off our necks," continued Sharpton, with mourners reacting by standing and clapping.

"It took this man's death to cause the movement, to cause the change," Bonner said.

"I think the sad thing it, it very well could've been anybody."

Bonner said he is grateful for the outpouring of support they've received from people who have emailed the San Diego chapter of the NAACP since Floyd's death.

"We've had a huge jump in membership and people writing in saying, 'What can I do to help?'"