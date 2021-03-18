Remembering the man behind George's Wonderful World of Cakes in the South Bay

The owner of George's Wonderful World of Cakes in National City and Little George's Bakery in Bonita passed away from COVID-19.

BONITA, Calif. — A South Bay icon known for his sweet treats was being remembered Wednesday night.

Gene Bartlett of George’s Wonderful World of Cakes in National City and Little George’s Bakery passed away from complications due to COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The family broke the news to followers on its Facebook page and there has been an outpouring of support.

“It was one of the hardest things, but I had to do it because the phone keeps ringing off the hook and people are still sending me messages asking when we are going to open again,” said Leigh Anne Bartlett, Gene’s daughter-in-law.

The family said Gene planned to reopen the bakery after the holidays but on Jan. 6 he tested positive for COVID-19 and was hospitalized for six weeks. His wife Norma of 61 years also contracted COVID but survived.

“It was heartbreaking. We kept thinking he was going to get better and he was,” said Leigh Anne.

The news of his passing has hit the South Bay with Little George’s Bakery followers posting hundreds of messages talking about childhood memories of Gene and his pastries including the famous Lemon Snow Cake.

“It was birthday cakes every year for almost every member of our family,” said Leigh Anne.

For decades George’s Wonderful World of Cakes baked in National City on 15th and Highland. Gene worked there and bought the bakery in 1975 and became an icon in the community.

“It really did give joy to other people and that filled him up,” said Wayne Bartlett, Gene’s son.

Wayne said his father hung up his baker’s hat in 2008 and sold the bakery but in 2013 he opened Little George’s Bakery in his backyard.

“He was still empty, and it wasn't until he opened up the bakery you could see him come alive,” said Wayne.

Gene and Norma had five children who all helped in the bakery.

“When I met Wayne when we were teenagers, this was in the '80s, and I just remember thinking this was royalty. National City royalty. Of course, when we got married I found out how hard they work and every holiday was at the bakery,” said Leigh Anne. “It was a labor of love; it was family time.”

In 1982, Gene was the National City Chamber of Commerce president, he served on community boards and The Rotary Club and was active at Chula Vista’s Seventh Day Adventist Church.

Before Gene passed, his son shared a conversation about why his dad loved being a baker and said it is the essence of his beloved father.

“He said the smiles it brings to the people. He loved that,” said Wayne.

The Bartlett family said they are looking for that special person to continue baking the traditional Lemon Snow Cake.

Funeral service plans are pending.