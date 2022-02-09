Get ready for crowds: More people to travel this Labor Day weekend

"After two years of pandemic restrictions and lockdowns, people really do have that desire to get out there," said Doug Shupe with AAA.

SAN DIEGO — Millions of people are hitting the road, as well as the airport for Labor Day weekend.

A recent survey from AAA found 32% of people plan to travel over the next few days, despite inflation, high gas prices, and flight delays.

"Very excited! It's super pretty. I love the palm trees. I flew over the Grand Canyon. It was a good time," said Charity Stanley, who flew into San Diego from Michigan on Friday.

She's among hundreds of thousands of people who will be passing through our airport over Labor Day weekend.

"What we anticipate from September 1st through September 6th is about 425,000 passengers coming through the airport, coming and going. It's about a 10% increase from normal traffic," said San Diego International Airport spokesperson, Nicole Hall.

While this isn't considered the busiest of holidays for air travel, any increase means there will be longer lines and more traffic, especially at Terminal 1, which is currently undergoing a renovation.

Hall says plan accordingly.

"We have Terminal 2 parking available, which you should make a reservation for. Our Terminal 1 parking is closed, so we really encourage people to plan ahead and know there will be increased traffic from construction and also the holiday."

For domestic flights, arrive two hours early. For international ones, make it three.

If you're planning to drive to your destination, be prepared for a lot of vehicles on the road.

According to a recent AAA study, of the 32% of Americans who will travel this weekend, 82% will do so by car.

“Gas prices have been dropping significantly from where they were a couple months ago and Labor Day road trippers will be paying lower gas prices than those who took trips for the 4th of July weekend and Memorial Day weekend,” said Doug Shupe, with AAA.

Keep in mind, San Diegans are still paying 87 cents more a gallon compared to this time last year.

But, Shupe says with the pandemic impacting so much over the past couple of years, people are making travel a priority.

Which is why for Labor Day and beyond, Shupe advises: book early, and be patient.

"After two years of pandemic restrictions and lockdowns, people really do have that desire to get out there and see new places, revisit favorite places they've been to, reconnect and spend time with friends family and loved ones."

Some other tips—download your airline’s app so you can keep up with flight changes or delays.

If you're driving, make sure your vehicle is ready. Check your tire tread, batteries, and top off fluids.