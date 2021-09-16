'Get vaccinated': Carlsbad man nearly dies of COVID wasn't vaccinated

Carlsbad man said he was waiting for FDA approval of vaccine when he came down with COVID.

CARLSBAD, Calif. — A Carlsbad man who nearly died from COVID-19 has a story to tell about his decision not to get vaccinated.

During his three-week stay in Scripps Hospital in Encinitas, Rich Cook, 51, posted Facebook videos from inside the ICU.

“Life is precious and I'm really, really scared,” he posted on August 24.

Cook was unvaccinated and close to death's door with a serious COVID-19 infection.

“It's very hard, right now. I'm in critical condition in really bad shape,” he said in one Facebook video posted on August 30.

Inside the hospital, a nurse told Cook something that, he said, hit him like a ton of bricks.

“The only people that were in that hospital with me and that were dying, were those that were not vaccinated,” he recalled the nurse saying.

From Sept. 8-14, San Diego County reported 57 COVID-19 deaths and 89% of those deaths were unvaccinated patients.

Cook said he never got vaccinated because he was waiting for FDA approval of the vaccine.

“It was August 23 when Pfizer got approved by the FDA, and by that point it was too late. I already had COVID,” said Cook.

Cook said all those mixed messages he kept hearing about the vaccine almost killed him.

“I am just so over it. ‘What about your freedoms? What about this? What about that?’ Trust me, I didn't have crap when I was sitting in the hospital. I had no freedom. I was looking death in the face,” Cook said.

Now facing 6 to 12 months of recovery and still on oxygen, Cook has a message for people who have not been vaccinated.

“I would never judge anybody for not being vaccinated. I think we all have to learn on our own,” Cook said. “But I think it's common sense. To me, it's like, get vaccinated if you don't want to end up in the hospital.”

Cook said he has about $50,000 in medical expenses accumulated, so far.

His friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help fundraise to cover the medical expenses.

