GI Film Festival San Diego returns in person for first time since 2019

It's "lights, camera action" for the GI Film Festival showcasing 26 films screened over five days starting May 17 at Balboa Park's Museum of Photographic Art.

SAN DIEGO — "If you've never been to war, then you'll never understand it."

That’s the opening line to documentary "Dear Sirs," which will be shown on opening night of the GI Film Festival San Diego.

It follows a Wyoming family learning more about their Army veteran grandfather Silvio Pedri's World War II service after his death at age 87 in 2009.

In the film, Carrie Pedri the filmmaker says she “found a knife near grandpa's bed."

Tackling difficult topic, and for the first time back in person since 2019, the film festival features themes including veteran suicide, military sexual trauma, and women in service.

GI Film Festival Advisory Committee Member Keshia Javis-Jones served 10 years in the Marine Corps and says film is a perfect way for veterans to finally be vulnerable about many challenges they experienced.

"A lot of times when you sit down and have those difficult conversations, we don't want to share, so what a better way to do it whenever they are comfortable in their own space,” Javis-Jones said.

The film "A Long March" and others will screen at Balboa Park's Museum of Photographic Arts. It tells the story of three Filipino American veterans, who fought in World War II and like most Filipinos were later denied back pay, GI benefits and promised citizenship.

"There are a lot of Filipino American veterans who are up to now still waiting for some recognition, and they are dying one by one now,” said film producer and Chula Vista resident Benito Bautista.

Bautista says he would love for his 1 hour 20-minute film to be shown in schools to better educate about the contributions of Filipino American veterans, who oftentimes don't share their stories.

“In the Filipino American community, we are always in the shadows, we never really talk about the experiences or our struggles, we don't,” said Bautisa, who is also the Executive Director of San Diego Filipino Cinema.

The festival will award films, and A Long March" is nominated for "Best Documentary Feature" and "Best First-Time Director."

Tickets start at $10 for The GI Film Festival that starts May 17 and screens films daily and has panels until May 21.