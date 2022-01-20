Giraffe calf dies 2 days after being born at San Diego Zoo Safari Park

In an online statement, the zoo said specialists noticed the unnamed Masai calf born on Monday to Zindzhi had difficulty standing and was not nursing.

SAN DIEGO — A two-day-old giraffe calf born at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park has been euthanized due to his deteriorating health, zoo officials said Thursday.

The calf was taken to a Safari Park medical center where it received "around-the-clock care," but after his condition worsened, "the team made the compassionate decision to euthanize the calf."