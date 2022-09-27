x
Girl, 16, reported missing after leaving home in San Diego

Maria Isabel Vega Costilla left her home in the area of 2200 Morley St. between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Monday.
Credit: San Diego Police Department

SAN DIEGO — Police Tuesday sought the public's help to locate a 16-year-old girl who was last seen in San Diego

Maria Isabel Vega Costilla left her home in the area of 2200 Morley St. between 8:45 a.m. and 9 a.m. on Monday, according to the San Diego Police Department. 

Police also noted Maria "left a note saying goodbye to her family members" before she left the home.

Maria is Latino, 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts was asked to call the SDPD at 619-531-2000.

