OCEANSIDE, Calif. — A fifth-grade female student from Laurel Elementary School was allegedly grabbed by an unknown male on her way to school Wednesday, according to Oceanside police.

The girl told officers she was walking northbound on San Diego Street approaching Lemon Street when she saw a bald white male adult walk toward and stand next to a dark colored SUV.

"As she got closer, the man opened the passenger-side door of the SUV and grabbed her right arm," Detective J.R. Ferrer said. "The victim pulled away, kicked at the suspect and ran to school."

According to Oceanside police, the man was described as white male adult, bald, heavy set, 30’s with a black beard and wearing a black jacket, light blue colored shirt and black pants.

The vehicle seen by the student was a gray or black SUV with tinted windows.

The Oceanside Police Department’s Crime of Violence Unit is conducting the investigation. Anyone with information regarding this collision is asked to call Detective Ferrer at (760) 435-4667.