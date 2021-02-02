Here's how you can find Girl Scout cookies this season

The organization has also teamed up with food delivery service Grub Hub. Search Girl Scouts on the Grub Hub app and follow the steps to order.

SAN DIEGO — It’s Girl Scout cookie season! But, due to the pandemic, the selling techniques we're used to have changed. For example, you're not going to see Girl Scouts knocking on doors or standing outside grocery stores.

“We've had to put a lot more thought into what we're gonna do," said 14-year-old Kayla Mcarthur who is a pro when it comes to selling boxes of girl scout cookies. Last year, she sold more than 2,100 boxes.

This year, the Mission Vista High School freshman's goal is much less, saying, “we're kinda expecting like the worst outcome."

For health and safety reasons, local Girl Scouts aren't allowed to knock on doors or set up booths outside stores. Instead, they've turned to placing flyers on homes, giving people the information needed to order electronically. They're also relying on emails and texts to former customers, as well as social media posts.

“Wherever there is a will, we will find a way and we have," said Carol Dedrich, CEO of Girl Scouts San Diego.

Dedrich says some of the girls are also doing cookie selling pitches for companies via zoom, as part of the organization’s Entrepreneur to Business program.

The organization has also teamed up with food delivery service Grub Hub. Search Girl Scouts on the Grub Hub app, follow the steps to order, and you'll have cookies within minutes.

“For the next 15 days if a customer orders at least $15 worth, the delivery is free," explained Dedrich.

Local Girl Scout troops will be in charge of tracking and packing up orders.

For them, this isn't just a fundraiser.

“So the focus is really on the girls and the girl developing five important skills...goal setting, money management, ethics, decision making and people skills," said Dedrich.

It's also giving them something to do.