Giving Tuesday turns into a global day of giving and unity

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — This Giving Tuesday turned into a global day of giving and unity as people all over the world joined together to help those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Locally, organizations and individuals have been donating to the San Diego Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, which has raised more $11 million dollars since mid-March.

The money will be given to San Diego organizations and non-profits like Just in Time, which helps foster youth transition into adulthood.

"Just in Time stepped into my life at a time when I really needed help," Stephanie Gomez said.

At just 20 years old, Gomez has been through a lot in her young life.She entered foster care when she was 12. At 18, she graduated from the system, unsure of what the future might hold.

"Most youth have the support of their family to depend on even when they turn 18. They're living at home. For us, it's kinda like what do we do next or where are we supposed to be living next?" she said.

That's until Just in Time stepped in. The local non- profit is dedicated to helping others like Gomez figure out their way in the world.

"As they come out of foster care system they don't have the resources or relationships that help them become self-sufficient and have a sense of well- being," said Executive Director Don Wells.

According to Wells, that need has been amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. Like so many these days, some of the people they help are also without jobs, food, or the ability to pay bills.

Thankfully, Just in Time is one of several local non-profits who received a $50,000 dollar grant from the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund, run by the San Diego Foundation.

Vice President of Development Brian Zumbano said in less than eight weeks, the fund has grown to well over $11 million.

As of Tuesday, seven-million-dollars has been handed out to an estimated 60 non-profits that handle everything from food giveaways, to providing laptops for kids

The fund has even extended to no-interest loans for small businesses and organizations who will no doubt need assistance for some time.

"We're at the start of something here, not the end," said Zumbano.

As for Stephanie, she's grateful for the support. It's helped her continue her education, as well as pay bills since she's now out of work.





