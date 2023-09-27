How would a government shutdown impact the migrant crisis in San Diego?

"It seems extremely likely this will happen and the way out is unclear," said Stephen Goggin, an assistant professor of political science at San Diego State University.



Goggin says there have been about 20 government shutdowns since the 1970's, so they're pretty common, with the exception of the one looming right now, which he calls unique.



"Normally, they last a few weeks or a few days. The longest one was a few years ago but in this case it's relatively unique because the divisions are not between the President and Congress, but it's within the republican conference within the house and their inability to get something that satisfies both the more moderate and the more right wing part of the party," said Goggin.



Millions of jobs and crucial federal programs are at stake, many of which are directly tied to handling the current influx of migrants coming across our border.



San Diego County supervisor Jim Desmond estimates 7,500 migrants have been dropped in San Diego over the past two weeks.



On September 26th, the Board of Supervisors declared a humanitarian crisis.



Goggin says if a shutdown happens, Border Patrol agents will still be expected to work, but won't get paid until a budget is passed, at which point they'll receive back pay as well.



So, to the public, it may appear to be business as usual.



But, here's what won't be - immigration court cases.