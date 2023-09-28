How a government shutdown will impact military families

SAN DIEGO — The deadline to vote on a budget for the new fiscal year is looming, putting millions of Americans at risk.



If a government shutdown happens, military families are among those who would be impacted. A shutdown would eliminate pay for military personnel, as well as essential childcare benefits.



“It's not fair. Congress is still gonna get their paycheck,” said military spouse, Erica Henson.



Henson's husband is in the United States Navy. It's a job he's passionate about and one he'll be required to continue doing without pay even if the government shuts down.



"We still have to go and be in the military. You can't just call in sick. It doesn't work like that," said Henson.



Henson says in the event of a shutdown, they're fortunate enough to be enrolled in a program through their bank, Navy Fed, which would subsidize payments. But, other families aren't and she fears many will struggle to make ends meet.



It's an issue California Democratic Rep. Sara Jacobs is concerned about as well.



“This will have devastating consequences, particularly for those in our community that are already struggling to get by,” said Jacobs.



CBS 8 spoke with Jacobs from her office in Washington D.C.



She intends to stay there until a budget is passed, but says if Republicans don't budge, they won't get a deal done by the Saturday night deadline.



“At the moment, house republicans can't get their act together to pass even a partisan solution on the house floor because they're in disagreement with each other,” said Jacobs.



Millions of jobs and essential services are at risk.



In addition to military personnel not getting paid, childcare programs, such as WIC, a program that provides grocery assistance to seven million pregnant people, mothers and children, would be put on hold.



A lot of military families take advantage of the program. They also rely on childcare grants. Those may also end temporarily.



“These grants would not go out in October and the state would have to step up, and there's no guarantee that will happen,” said Jacobs.



Republican speaker Kevin McCarthy is pushing for a short-term bill that could keep the government afloat, one he promises will include deep spending cuts and tougher border policies.



But, some say they'll only vote for a long-term budget, not a short-term extension.



"I'm a no and will remain a no. My advice is, buckle up, there's turbulence ahead," said Rep. Andy Ogles, (R) Tennessee.



Back in San Diego, Rrica Henson says this should not be a Democrat or republican issue, adding they need to come together to ensure military personnel and their families are kept whole.



“Whatever needs to be done, please get it done.”