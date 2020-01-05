Governor Newsom gives general updates to California's COVID-19 issues and initiatives

Newsom said California is “many days not weeks away from meaningful changes.” He noted that retail chains and restaurants could be included in changes.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Newsom addressed Californians on Friday, updating them on a multitude of COVID-19 related issues. Newsom said the state of California is “many days not weeks away from meaningful changes to the health orders that are in place.” He noted that retail chains and restaurants could be apart of those changes.

When asked about the lawsuits filed against him challenging the beach closures by many in Orange County, Newsom said, “the lawsuits don’t surprise me.” Then with a smirk, “We will see what happens this afternoon.”

He started the briefing acknowledging May day and thanking the man frontline workers in the state. He then went on to generally update many different initiatives and issues. Those initiatives and issues included: