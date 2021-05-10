Governor Newsom in San Diego to highlight new investments aimed to tackle homelessness

Newsom is expected to announce a $12 billion package to help bolster the state’s response to the homelessness crisis.

SAN DIEGO — Governor Gavin Newsom will continue his week-long “California Comeback Plan” tour on Tuesday, this time in San Diego County, where he is expected to announce a $12 billion package that will bolster the state’s response to the growing homelessness crisis.

Tuesday’s talk on homelessness comes one day after Newsom unveiled the first challenge his “California Comeback Plan” will tackle, immediate relief for Californians recovering from the pandemic.

The Governor has also announced a $5.1 billion package supporting the state’s drought response and water infrastructure, improving the state’s resilience to climate change impacts.

Other proposed parts of the California Comeback Plan include rent and utility relief. Gov. Newsom announced during his Monday press conference that this renters assistance package, the largest of any state in America, would pay 100% of back-owed rent and months of overdue water and utility bills. This would affect tenants who have struggled to afford rent and other household bills, while also bringing relief to landlords amid a still-ongoing pandemic.

The California Comeback Plan is a part of Newsom's proposed 2021-22 budget, which set aside billions of dollars specifically for economic recovery due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Within the next week, leading up to the final May revision of Newsom's proposed budget, the governor will unveil further parts of his plan.

Some proposals from January that Newsom may outline as part of his budget include:

$1.5 billion for constructing electric charging and hydrogen fueling stations, and subsidizing purchases of zero-emissions cars

$777.5 million for job creation and retention

$575 million in small-business grants (on top of $500 million allocated last year)

$500 million to build more than 7,500 permanently affordable homes

$353 million for workforce development

$300 million for deferred maintenance of state properties

$70.6 million for fee waivers for businesses and individuals impacted by the pandemic

However, as Gov. Newsom approaches the deadline for the state budget's May revision, there may be some changes made to what was originally proposed back in January. The governor's office said Newsom will give more details on major investments and key initiatives throughout the next week.

"Governor Newsom believes California can’t go back to normal, because normal was never good enough," a spokesperson for the governor's office said in a press release. "The California Comeback Plan has one goal: hit fast forward on our state’s recovery by directly confronting five of California’s most stubborn challenges."