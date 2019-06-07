SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement on the second large earthquake in Ridgecrest, felt throughout the region.

"On behalf of all Californians, I offer my heartfelt support to those affected by tonight’s earthquake near Ridgecrest. The State of California will continue to offer support to aid residents in the region

“Earlier this evening I formally requested a Presidential Emergency Declaration for Direct Federal Assistance to further support emergency response and recovery in impacted communities.

“I have also activated the State Operations Center in Mather, California to its highest level and the center is already working closely with state, federal and local emergency managers and first responders.

Gavin Newsom Gavin Newsom. 628K likes. Husband and father. Governor of California. Former SF mayor & 49th Lt. Gov. of California. Author of "Citizenville" http://amzn.to/TLXFUF

For more information and updates, follow the Governor’s Office of Emergency Services on Twitter at @Cal_OES or visit www.oes.ca.gov.