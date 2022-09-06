Graduating seniors at Monarch School overcome odds to earn diplomas

The graduating senior class at Monarch School in Barrio Logan received their high school diplomas Thursday.

“I hope this entire community is proud of these kids because they are an example of what happens when you believe in yourself regardless of your circumstances,” said Afira DeVries, President and CEO of Monarch School Project. “We’re talking about kids coming to school not sure what their security’s going to look like on a given day, struggling with hunger and food insecurity, managing transition when their parents are in a state of flux, and really just not being able to focus, not being able to be present, which is a significant challenge.”

Monarch School Project is a nonprofit partnered with the San Diego County Office of Education. Their role as a K-12 school is to serve impacted youth who lack stable housing.

“It’s a place where kids come and have both their academic and emotional needs met,” said DeVries. “We have a really robust mental health component to our work and it’s really important for us to emotionally stabilize these students.”

Rosario Alvarez is valedictorian of her graduating class, and she thinks Monarch is a special place.

“I like studying here,” said Alvarez. “I think when I come to Monarch, that makes me like a better person. Here it’s like a family that is always looking for a positive change in the world.”

Diplomas in hand, these students exemplify how perseverance can accomplish anything.

“These last few years have been trying for everybody, but these kids should be an inspiration for anyone who’s facing a challenge and aren’t sure if they can make it,” said DeVries. “Look what these kids did.”

For Alvarez, she has big plans and can’t wait to start college.

“I plan to go to Southwestern College and go for paralegal studies and then transfer to a 4-year university, getting to be a criminal lawyer.”