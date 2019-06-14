SAN DIEGO — The City of San Diego is trying to find new ways to combat the ongoing housing crisis as high prices and small inventories make it harder and harder.

One idea is to make it easier for people to build secondary units on their property known as granny flats.

Traditionally known as granny flats, these companion units are popping up all over San Diego. The city is making it easier for people to get permits saying this could be a solution to the housing crisis.

Stephanie Starks turned her Point Loma home’s garage into a 1,200-square-foot unit designed specifically for her son, his wife and their two-year-old daughter.



"He's 29 [and] has a fantastic job. [He] makes good income, but he just would not be able to afford living here in San Diego in a good school district or good neighborhood,” said Starks.

It's that same reasoning that has led a lot of people in San Diego to consider building companion units on their properties.

Since 2017, interest has soured in part because that is when the city eased restrictions on the permit process.

"So in the early 2000s, we were seeing an average of 10 to 15 a year. When we adopted in 2017, we got 140 applications. Last year, we got 409 and this year, we're on pace to hit 500 perhaps 600,” said Gary Geiler, San Diego Development Services.

Not only has it become easier to get a permit, it has also become cheaper too. What used to cost between $20,000 and $25,000, now just costs between $2,000 and $4,000.

“This allows for increased supply in certain neighborhoods that traditionally would not have that supply,” said Geiler.

Detached units can be a maximum of 1,200 square feet. If it is attached, half the size of the existing unit. To qualify, homeowners will need to ensure the property is zoned for a second build. Homeowners should also have a design plan.

That’s where Gregg Cantor of Murray Lampert comes in.

"Well we're seeing a lot of calls. I'd say over half our calls are for these kinds of units," he said.

Gregg’s company will do an assessment for free. From there, they will handle the planning, design and construction.

New builds can cost between $2 to $3 dollars a square foot. That means a 1,000 square-foot companion unit starts around $200,000. Pricey, but cheaper than some alternatives.

Gregg said a garage or basement redo are both more affordable options. As for the downside, some homeowners have complained arguing companion units add congestion and pose privacy issues.

“I would tell people that are looking at negatives to shift it around. What solution do you have to provide housing for the next generation?” asked Starks.

City of San Diego Companion Unit information, and Murray Lampert information.