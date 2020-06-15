New grant fund to help black-owned businesses in San Diego recover from COVID-19

Donna DeBerry, CSDBCC President and leaders are looking to raise $1 million for the Black Business Relief Grant Fund in the next 60 days.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — A fund to provide loans and grants to minority-owned businesses that need help recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic was announced Sunday. The Central San Diego Black Chamber of Commerce made the announcement along with local business leaders.

Donna DeBerry, CSDBCC President and leaders are looking to raise $1 million for the Black Business Relief Grant Fund in the next 60 days to help businesses get back on their feet.

DeBerry said, all communities are continuing to recover from losses during COVID-19.

The black community gathered in downtown San Diego’s waterfront along with the Urban League, Asian Business Association and Hispanic Chamber of Commerce to discuss the relief efforts. Members of the non-black organizations shared how the Black Chamber of Commerce is always there when they need support.

Since the launch, DeBerry said, the chamber has connected with organizations, corporations, city and government officials.