Working It Out: San Diego woman uses jump roping to push through hardship

The fitness trainer and former competitive jump roper turned her childhood passion into her profession. She launched a Jump Rope line called Gratitude Ropes.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego woman is ‘working it out’ through the pandemic. Fitness trainer Karly Kent of Encinitas is not only overcoming personal challenges, she is using her passion to help others.

Kent told News 8, “At the beginning of lockdown, I lost my job, I had to sell my house, I was going through a divorce, and I was looking for a home for my two little boys and it was the hardest time in my life."

It was at that moment where Kent decided she needed to focus on what she could be grateful for.

The fitness trainer and former competitive jump roper turned her childhood passion into her profession. She launched a jump rope line called Gratitude Ropes in October. Kent designs everything from the jump ropes to the apparel and even offers jump rope workout tutorials.

“I want to serve as a reminder to be grateful for anything you have going on in your life, the jump rope has Gratitude Ropes engraved on the handle so it reminds you of something to be grateful for," said Kent.