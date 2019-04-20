SAN DIEGO — While paying in cash may be a thing of the past for some people, you may want to rethink that because the change you receive is about to get a lot more valuable.



Hundreds of coin collectors will be releasing rare and valuable coins into circulation to bring attention to National Coin Week and the hobby of coin collection.



Rob Oberth is the president of Round Table Trading – an association for coin dealers and collectors. This week the association is kicking off the Great American Coin Hunt – a nationwide contest that could put hundreds of dollars in random people’s pockets.



“A lot of collectors are putting their change into circulation which is exciting. It means they care,” he said.



Over the next few weeks collectors will be putting millions of rare and valuable coins back into circulation. Some of the coins will be worth several hundred dollars.



In addition to those coins, the association is also releasing 250 special holographic silver medallions which can be redeemed for $250, and five gold medallions which can be redeemed for $1,000.



“The five golden tickets, it is a surprise where they are. It is to encourage new people to look at their change like we used to. Before my time, you would be able to find rare and collectible [coins],” said Oberth.



Oberth hopes to spark an interest in a new generation of collectors who enjoy the history and hunt just as much as he does.

