x
Skip Navigation

CBS News 8 - San Diego, CA News Station - KFMB Channel 8 | cbs8.com

local

Great White shark spotted off Coronado coast

The approximately 12-foot shark was far offshore and not interacting with anyone.
Credit: KFMB

CORONADO, Calif. — A Great White shark was spotted off Coronado Tuesday afternoon.

Warning signs have been posted at the beach, but the area was not closed because according to lifeguards, the approximately 12-foot shark was far offshore and not interacting with anyone. 

"The lifeguard was out on a paddle board about 100 yards from the shoreline, just past the surf in 6 to 8 feet of water, just before 2 p.m. when he saw the shark appear next to him. It was larger than his 11-foot paddle board," the Coronado Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.

    

Post by CoronadoPolice.

Chopper 8 is over Coronado's north beach area where a mature white shark was spotted Tuesday.

Posted by CBS 8 - San Diego News on Tuesday, May 26, 2020