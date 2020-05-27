Great White shark spotted off Coronado coast

Warning signs have been posted at the beach, but the area was not closed because according to lifeguards, the approximately 12-foot shark was far offshore and not interacting with anyone.

"The lifeguard was out on a paddle board about 100 yards from the shoreline, just past the surf in 6 to 8 feet of water, just before 2 p.m. when he saw the shark appear next to him. It was larger than his 11-foot paddle board," the Coronado Police Department wrote in a Facebook post.