'Grinch' steals holiday inflatables from display in Tierrasanta

"It was quite deflating," said homeowner Lon Sheriff after part of his display went missing from his San Diego yard.

SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man wants to know who the Grinch is out there who stole holiday decorations from his Tierrasanta home Tuesday.

Lon Sheriff said a thief took off with two of his five-foot inflatables from the holiday display in his front yard, Santa's workshop and a nativity scene with Baby Jesus.

"Pardon the pun, it was quite deflating initially," said Sheriff. "It was a deflating feeling when I realized they were already gone. My initial thought was not only to not put out the rest of the display, but to take the rest of the ones I had down."

Sheriff has four kids. Santa's workshop was his 8-year-old son's favorite inflatable. He said putting up the display every year is a tradition for his family, something they enjoy doing together.

"It's just a very frustrating feeling," he said. "You're trying to bring some sort of holiday joy not only to my own family, but to the rest of the neighborhood and the community."

This isn't the first time some of his inflatables have been stolen.

Last year on Halloween, Sheriff said his neighbor captured surveillance video of thieves after they stole about $1000 dollars worth of inflatables from his Halloween display. He said no one was ever caught.

Sheriff filed a police report regarding this latest incident. He said both inflatables were worth about $500.

"It is a lot of time and effort to put out," he said. "To have somebody feel like they're entitled to come take some of your hard work away is really bothersome."

He posted about what happened on social media. He said he got a positive response from people, not just in his neighborhood but from all over the community. People told him his display is something their kids look forward to seeing every year.

He said it made him realize he needs to continue the tradition.